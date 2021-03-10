Northampton County reported one additional COVID-19 death Wednesday morning, now even with Accomack County with 35 total deaths in the last year. Accomack County reported one additional hospitalization as well as two additional COVID-19 test positives. Northampton County reported no additional COVID-19 test positives or hospitalizations. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 44 tests for a test positive rate of 4.54%.

Virginia reported 837 additional COVID-19 test positives with 408 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 39 to 952 statewide.

55 additional COVID-19 deaths were reported with four additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 16,772 tests for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

.