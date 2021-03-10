On March 9, 2021, Chad Ballard, III announced the sale of Cherrystone Family Camping Resort (“Cherrystone”) to Sun RV Resorts (“Sun”), a division of Sun Communities, Inc.

“Since 1964, Cherrystone Family Camping Resort has provided a beautiful space with exceptional amenities for generations of families to make memories on Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay. We’re excited to see how that is continued and improved upon with Sun RV Resorts.” said Chad Ballard, III, former President and Owner. The Ballard family will continue to own and operate neighboring Cherrystone Aqua-Farms and looks forward to enjoying the campground as guests.

Family owned, operated, and developed since its opening on Mother’s Day weekend in 1964, Cherrystone has positioned itself as an exceptional campground not only on Virginia’s Eastern Shore, but on the East Coast. With unparalleled guest satisfaction and return camper rates, guests routinely rave about not only the location and amenities, but the employees that make their vacations so memorable with their genuine smiles and unmatched work ethic. Cherrystone is situated on over 300 acres on the Chesapeake Bay and has been a camping favorite for generations.

Chad continued, “It was not a decision that was made lightly, but one I’m confident was the right one. Finding someone willing to put the same dedication and care into the park that we have in the past was at the top of our priority list, as well as someone who was committed to caring for the employees and guests. In Sun, we are confident we have found the right person to continue to operate and invest in Cherrystone, its people, and the Eastern Shore community.” Sun will partner with Blue Water Hospitality of Ocean City, Maryland to ensure Cherrystone continues its storied history of hospitality excellence and employee satisfaction.

Ashley Forbes, General Manager, is looking forward to working with Sun and Blue Water, saying “They have a tremendous reputation in the campground industry and share the same values that Cherrystone has. We are very excited about what this partnership will bring to Cherrystone in the future.”

Sun Communities, Inc. has been in the business of acquiring, operating, developing and expanding manufactured home and RV communities since 1975. They pride themselves on their commitment to their residents and guests to bring them outstanding amenities, value, and customer service. As of September 30, 2020, Sun owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites across 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

Blue Water Development was founded in 2002 and continues to create elite assets. The company’s portfolio includes properties that stretch from Florida to Maine and is currently comprised of campgrounds, hotels and attractions.

.