Spring sports started on the Shore Wednesday as the Lady Vikings hosted the Holly Grove Lady Eagles. The Lady Eagles won 6 to 2.

The visiting Lady Eagles got on the scoreboard first as they scored one run in the first inning, added three more in the second inning and another two runs in the seventh inning.

The home Lady Vikings finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh scoring two runs.

Senior Jenna Laird got the win for Holly Grove, pitching 7 innings, giving up 2 runs on 4 hits while walking one and striking out 13.

The losing pitcher for the Lady Vikings was Hannah Davis. Davis pitched 2 innings giving up 4 runs on 3 hits while walking 5 with one strikeout.

Davis was relieved by Ramsey Revel. Revel pitched 4 and 1/3 innings giving up 2 runs on 6 hits while walking no batters and striking out 6.

Ramsey was then relieved by Molly Brown. Brown pitched 2/3 of an inning and struck out 1 batter.

Suzanna Long led the offense for the Lady Vikings, going 2-3 with a double and an RBI. Chloe Hall and Harlin Johnson each went 1-3 in the game while Harlan Johnson had the other rbi in the game for the lady vikings.

The Lady Vikings will be in action again on Monday 4/12 as they will traveling to Atlantic Shores Christian at 4:30pm.

.