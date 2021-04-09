The Broadwater Viking’s baseball team fell Thursday at home against Hampton Christian in their season opening 7 to 2.

Hampton Christian had 7 runs on 4 hits and Broadwater had 2 runs on 3 hits

Hampton Christian went up early in the game by scoring 2 runs in the second inning. They followed up with another run in the 5th inning.

Broadwater came back with one run in the bottom of the 5th, making it a 3 to 1 game.

Hampton Christian responded in the top of the 6th with 4 runs , making the score 7 to 1.

Broadwater scored one more run in the bottom of the 7th to make the final score 7 to 2.

Clay Wardius took the loss for the Broadwater Vikings. Wardius pitched 5 innings giving up 3 runs on 2 hits. He walked 2 batters while striking out 9.

Cole Celli relieved Wardius in the top of the 6th inning and pitched 2/3 innings giving up 4 runs on 2 hits while walking 3 batters and striking out 1.

Brant Bloxom relieved Celli, pitching 1 and 1/3 innings giving up no runs and no hits. He walked one batter and struck out 2.

The Viking offense was led by Brant Bloxom, who went 2-3 with a triple and 2 RBIs. The lone other hit for the Vikings was by Cole Celli.

The Viking’s baseball team will be back in action again on Monday 4/12 as they will travel to Atlantic Shores Christian with the start time at 4:30pm.

