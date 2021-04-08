1. 01 pt cruiser runs drive. $1600 … 61 in zero turn runs cut good.. $1700 7573505873

2. Looking for an empty 55 gallon drum for use as a burn barrel. Call/text if you have one. 7576468243

3.Looking for working 1. Worksite Table Saw 2. Wood Chipper/shedder 3. Stump grinder 7579994670

4.2019 picnic cat day sailer with new yamaha engine. only in the water twice! $10,000. 7574427516

5.Craftsman self-propelled mower with Honda engine and 21″ tunnel muncher. $75 obo. Call 757-871-8231

6. Want to buy a deck for a 38 inch craftsman riding mower 4104307128

7. LF Queen size bedroom set 7577877259

8. Already mounted HDTV 46’ flat screen Magnavox tv on a stand. Has 3 shelves. Great condition Asking $325 or best offer 7573879996

9. Keep them safe! Four colorful children’s life jackets, nearly new to unused. Varying sizes from infant up. $20 for all. Call for photo. Nassawadox area. 442-3013.

10. 1999 Sports Van modified with electronic wheelchair lift. Less than 105k miles. Recently serviced and inspected. In good shape, ready to go. Call or text 757-894-7925, $4000 or best reasonable offer.

2013 Honda scooter less than 3k miles clear title $1650, 2007 btx honda 1300 $4000 firm great shape 8945713, Lf single barrel 20 gauge

11. Lf someone to paint a garage 7094677

12. Queen size bed 8245389

13. Sr 1030 snapper riding mower $325 obo 7878455

14. Lf pickup from $800 to $1000 dollars nothing too special 7577099886

15. Lf a microwave 7577099544

16. Fairly new high point fridge $175, 2 sets of new bunk beds $125 each, Fairly new leather couch and love seat $185 7572188387

17. Lf a tire or 2 size 315 75 16 7100595

18. Emerson stereo receiver with turntable and 8 track $25, 300 gallon Water tank for $150, 7107146

19. Colored tv $25, Eureka upright vacuum $25, New house phone $20, All for $50, Lf donation of microwave 7573312598

20. Lf mobile home or apartment need ASAP 7573505088