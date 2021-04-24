The Lady Vikings’ softball team lost at home to Greenbrier Christian Lady Gators by a score of 6 to 2.

Greenbrier Christian got on the scoreboard first by scoring 4 runs in the first inning. The Lady Gators scored another run in the second to make it 5 to 0 until the Lady Vikings scored one run in the bottom of the second inning to make it 5 to 1. The Lady Gators scored another run in the top of the 5th inning to make the final score 6 to 2. With the loss, the Lady Vikings fall to 1-2 on the season.

Ramsey Revel was the starting pitcher and took the loss for the Lady Vikings. She pitched 7 innings while giving up 10 hits on 6 runs. She walked 2 while striking out 3.

The Lady Vikings were led offensively by Dylan Caison and Taylor Leland with 2 hits each in 3 at bats. Chloe Hall and Ramsey Revell also had one hit a piece.

