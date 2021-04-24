In Saturday morning’s update from the Virginia Department of Health, Accomack County reported five additional COVID-19 test positives and one additional hospitalization. Northampton County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive. The Eastern Shore processed 51 tests for a test positive rate of 11.7%.

Virginia reported 772 additional COVID-19 test positives with 233 probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 24 to 900 statewide.

Nine additional deaths were reported statewide.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 19,405 tests for a test positive rate of 3.9%.

