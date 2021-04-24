The Broadwater Vikings’ baseball team lost a home contest to the visiting Greenbrier Christian Academy Gators by a score of 16 to 0. The Vikings only had one hit to the Gators 12 hits. With the loss, the Vikings’ fall to 0-3 on the season.

Clay Wardius got the start for the Vikings’ and only lasted 1 and 2/3 of an inning. He gave up 6 runs on 6 hits while walking 1 and striking out 2. Quinn Ames came in for Wardius and pitched 1/3 of an inning giving up 2 runs on 0 hits while walking 2 and striking out 1. Brant Bloxom followed Quinn Ames on the mound and pitched 2 and 1/3 innings giving up 8 runs on 6 hits while walking 5 batters and only striking out 1 batter. Derek Boyle finished the game on the mound pitching 2/3 of an inning and struck out one batter.

Offensively, Aiden Brown got the lone hit for the Vikings and went 1-3 on the game.

The Vikings will return to action on Monday as they will host Atlantic Shore Christian School with the game time at 4:30pm.

