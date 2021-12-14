A man facing multiple charges including the murders of EB Mears of Oak Hall and Maurice Lamont Fidderman of Temperanceville was no stranger to the Accomack County Circuit Court system.

Gary Joseph Fleig, lately of New Church and formerly listed as living in Hallwood and Saxis, is facing two first degree murder charges, one second degree murder charge and several other charges in a crime spree that began on December 3 and included burglary, attempted murder and arson at a residence residence in Pocomoke City.

On Saturday December 4, Mears’ body was discovered when fire units responded to a fire at his residence in Oak Hall.

On Monday December 6, the Fidderman’s body was found in a field on rt. 13 north of Temperanceville.

According to Accomack County Circuit Court records, beginning in April 2018, Fleig has faced 16 felony charges, 12 misdemeanors and 3 animal related charges. Most of the charges were related to oystering but some of those involved larceny and child abuse. Fleig pled guilty to 5 of the charges others are listed as still pending. These do not include charges filed in connection with last weekends crime spree.

Fleig is currently incarcerated in the Accomack County Jail with bond denied.

