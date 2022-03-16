Softball

The Arcadia Firebirds lady softball team traveled to play the Washington & Lee Eagles on Tuesday. The Lady Firebirds won the game 23 to 1. Sydney Jester got the start and won on the mound and pitched 3 innings, giving up no runs on 1 hit and walk 1 while striking out 6 batters. Jayda Tull and Hannah Parks came in relief and pitched 1 inning. Offensively, the Lady Firebirds were led by Bella Williams, Sydney Jester, and Hannah Parks going 4-5 at the plate each. Sydney Jester had a homerun, Jayda Tull, Brianna Montross, and Logan Stapleton each had 3 hits. The Lady Firebirds move to 2-0 on the season.

