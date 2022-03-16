By Linda Cicoira

A local father of nine was denied bond Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court after Judge W. Revell Lewis III found him to be a danger to the public.

Thirty-year-old Keshaun Lamar Coston, of Pennyville Road, near Painter, was indicted on June 2, 2020 counts of eluding an officer while driving more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit, destruction of cemetery property, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of meth, and possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled substance.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Spencer Morgan said in addition to being a danger to the community, Coston is a flight risk. The defendant’s lawyer said electronic monitoring would keep her client from fleeing.

Coston has been in jail since May 10. He hoped to live with his mother and two sisters while working in landscaping or at a poultry plant to help support his children. A trial is set for June 30.

.