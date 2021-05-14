The Arcadia Lady Firebirds softball team defeated the Yellow Jackets by a score of 13 to 1 Thursday evening

The Firebirds scored 3 runs in the first and second innings to make the game 6-0. They scored 1 more run in the 4th inning to make it 7-0, but the Yellow Jackets scored 1 run in the bottom of the 4th inning to make it 7-1. The Firebirds responded with 3 runs in the 5th and 6th innings to make the score 13 to 1.

The Lady Firebirds had 13 runs on 15 hits. Logan Stapleton had 3 hits with 5 RBIs. Bella Williams, Haley McDaniel, Brianna Montross, Hailey Berry, and Bella Williams with 2 hits each. Sydney Jester, Hannah Parks, Jayda Tull, and Skylar Stapleton each had a hit.

Sydney Jester started on the mound and got the win. She pitched 6 innings while giving up 1 run on 3 hits.

The Yellow Jackets were led by Jada Crocket, Jada Giddens, and Mallory Hook with one hit each.

Jillian Spence took the loss for the Yellow Jackets. She pitched 6 innings giving up 13 runs on 15 hits while walking 4 and striking out 3.

The Firebirds move to 3-1 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fall to 1-4.

