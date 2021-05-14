The Chincoteague Ponies softball team defeated the Nandua Warriors by a score of 10-5.

The Warriors jumped out to an early lead by scoring 1 run in the first inning. The Ponies responded by scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 4th inning. The Warriors scored 2 runs in the top of the 5th to make the score 4-3. The Ponies came back with 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to make the score 7-3. The Warriors scored 2 runs in the top of the 6th inning to make the score 7-5, but the Ponies scored 3 more runs in the bottom of the 6th to make the final score 10-5.

The Ponies were led by Alex McComb and Lily Mathews with 3 hits each. McComb had 2 doubles in her 3 hits. Allie Bell and Marley Katsetos had 2 hits each. Sara Godwin and Emma Jackson each had a hit.

Alex McComb started for the Ponies and pitched all 7 innings. She gave up 5 runs on 6 hits while striking out 8 batters.

The Warriors were led by Haylie Justice and Jordan Crockett with 2 hits each. Reagan Justice and Kallie Williams each had a hit.

Reaghan Hintz took the loss for the Warriors. She pitched 3 1/3 innings while giving up 3 runs on 4 hits and striking out 5 batters. Alana Shea came in relief and pitched 2 1/3 innings while giving up 6 runs on 8 hits and walking 1 while striking out 3 batters.

The Ponies moved to 3-1 on the season with the win and the Warriors moved to 2-2 on the season.

.