The Broadwater Lady Vikings softball team lost at home against Portsmouth Christian by a score of 12-1.

The Lady Vikings had 3 hits in the game. They were led by Ramsey Revel and Savannah Long at the plate. Long had 2 hits with 1 RBI. Ramsey Revell had a double and scored the lone run.

Hannah Davis took the loss on the mound. She pitched 5 innings while giving up 12 runs on 15 hits and stuck out 1 while walking 3 batters.

The Lady Vikings fall to 3-5 on the season.

