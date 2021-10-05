Sinjin Jones won the men’s club championship at the Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club by defeating Tom Watkins 3 and 2 in match play. It was Jones’ four consecutive men’s title.

In women’s play, Harper Matthews defeated Margie Byrd twice in double elimination match play to win the women’s club champion title. Matthews, playing from the white tees versus the ladies tee for other competitors, defeated Bryd 3 and 2 in the first match, but Byrd forced the second match to the 18th hole, where Harper made a par to win the title. Matthew is the pro shop manager at ESY&CC.

.