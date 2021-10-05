Rev. Steve Doan, right, was the guest speaker of the Eastern Shore Christian Businessmen’s Association recently. A graduate of Yale University, Doan spent 26 years in the U.S. Army, 12 as an artillery officer and 14 as a military chaplain, receiving several military awards, including a Bronze Star. He also taught at the West Point Military Academy. After retiring to the Eastern Shore in 2010 with his wife, Donna, they have co-pastored at several Eastern Shore churches, including most recently Craddockville United Methodist Church. At left is George Bryan, president of the ESCBA, which meets monthly to promote Christian principles and ethical decisions in all business practices.
