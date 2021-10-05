A&N Electric Cooperative members can expect an opportunity today to share their input on the future of the Co-op.

To better understand and serve your energy needs, members will be getting a survey emailed to you today.

The survey will cover products, rebates, and energy programs available in our community, as well as topics like your appliances, home construction, and heating and cooling systems.

Everything is confidential, unless there’s something specific you’d like the Co-op to address.

It will only take about 5 – 10 minutes to complete.

.