Friday
Nandua at Arcadia 6pm*
Surry at Northampton 7pm
Richmond Christian at Chincoteague 7pm
Saturday
Greenbrier Christian at Broadwater 3:30pm
*will be broadcast live in 103.3 FM WESR
