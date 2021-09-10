Funeral services for Mr. William James Copes of Salisbury will be held on Saturday at 3 PM at the Bennie Smith Funeral Home Princess Anne, MD. A public viewing will be held on Friday from 6 till 8 PM at the Bennie smith Life Celebration Center, Salisbury, MD. Interment will be at Macedonia Memorial Park, Westover, MD. Services are being provided by the Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Princess Anne, MD.
