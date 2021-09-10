Pictured left to right: Clay Morgan TVFC Fund Raising Chairman, Stan and Laurie Chrzanowski, Bryan Daffin Family Fun Raffle Chairman, and children Katherine and Joey Morgan.

A Frederick, Md. family were the big winners of the Tasley Volunteer Fire Company’s Camper Giveaway live on 103.3 FM WESR on Saturday, August 28.

Stan and Laurie Chrzanowski had their names drawn just before 10:00 PM by Tasley VFD member Don Amadeo.

The first ever event of its kind, the Tasley VFD sold 1,300 tickets in just 43 days.

“Thanks to the several businesses for their sponsorships and the public for their support in buying tickets,” said Family Fun Raffle Chairman Bryan Daffin. “We will see everybody next year.”

.

