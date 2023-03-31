Softball

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds hosted Holly Grove Christian on Thursday and won the game by a score of 14 to 0. The Lady Firebirds had 6 hits in the game. Offensively, the Firebirds were led by Brianna Montross and Jayda Tull who went 2-3 each in the game. Sydney Jester and Bailey Wallace each collected a hit. Sydney Jester started on the mound and gave up no runs on 1 hit while striking out 8 batters.

The Lady Firebirds improve to 6-1 on the season and will be in action again on Tuesday April 11th at Bruton High School.

The Broadwater Lady Viking topped Atlantic Shore Christian on Thursday, winning in the bottom of the 8th 7 to 6. The Lady Vikings had 8 hits in the game. Offensively, the Lady Vikings were led by Chloe Hall, who went 2-3 with a triple and 2 rbi’s. Ramsey Revelle went 2-4 in the game. Taylor Leland, Kasey Ford, Carly Clayton, and Elana Hickman each had a hit in the game.

Ramsey Revelle started on the mound and pitched 8 innings in the win. Revelle gave up 6 runs on 6 hits while striking out 12.

The Lady Vikings improve to 3-3 on the season and will be in action again on Monday April 3rd at Portsmouth Christian.

Baseball

The Arcadia Firebirds also won in extra innings Thursday, edging Holly Grove in the bottom of the 7th inning by a score of 6 to 5. The Firebirds had 11 hits in the game. Offensively, the Firebirds were led by Nathan Barnes who went 3-3 with 2 rbi’s. Dalton Barnes went 2-4 in the game. Zach Giddins, Jacob Hall, Austin Farrow had a hit each and 1 rbi.

Dalton Barnes got the start on the mound and pitched 4 innings. He gave up 3 runs on 4 hits while striking out 7 batters. Zach Giddins came in relief and pitched the final 3 innings. Giddins gave up 2 runs on 1 hit while striking out 6 batters.

The Firebirds improve to 3-2 on the season and will be in action again on April 11th as they travel to play Bruton High School.

The Broadwater Vikings fell to Atlantic Shores Christian on Thursday20 to 4. Logan Hickman went 1-3 with a double with 2 rbis. Derek Boyle went 1-3 with a rbi.

The Vikings fall to 0-5 on the season and will be in action again on Monday April 3rd as they travel to Portsmouth Christian.