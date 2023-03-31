By Linda Cicoira

A New Jersey man pleaded guilty Thursday in Accomack Circuit Court to two counts of embezzling from the big-box retailer Target.

Forty-year-old Yoanny Justiz, of North Bergen, was driving a truck in the county when the crimes occurred. Counts of conspiracy to racketeer and racketeering were not prosecuted in exchange for the embezzlement pleas. Sentencing was set for July 27.

A report made in 2016, showed Justiz was given nine years in prison in New Jersey after admitting to second-degree conspiracy as part of a cargo theft ring that worked to steal tractor-trailers containing cargo from New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania.