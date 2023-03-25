The Eastern Shore Yacht & Country Club announces it is accepting invitations for the inaugural Stewart R. Custis Memorial Scholarship for middle school and high school boys and girls ages 12 to 19 residing in Accomack or Northampton County.

This Junior Golf Scholarship aims to provide an opportunity for young and aspiring golf players to pursue their passion in the sport.

Applicants must complete an application that includes a brief essay explaining why one would like to be a member of the ESYCC Junior Golf program, explain your love of the sport, your goals and aspirations in the sport, and how this scholarship can help achieve them. Essays must be typed, no longer than 500 words and submitted with a completed application.

The deadline for submission is April 30, 2023. The scholarship committee will review all submissions and select a winner within two weeks of application closing.

Applications can be completed online at www.esycc.com or through the club’s virtual links. Contact [email protected] f or any specific questions related to completing or submitting an application.