The Peninsula Tractor Organization is teaming up with the Eastville Volunteer Fire Co. for a fundraiser for the fire company. The fire company will have food and drinks available at the event and all proceeds from the sale of food will go to the fire company. The event will be next to the Nortampton County Parks and Rec building.

This event is free and open to the public. For insurance reasons, those participating with equipment must be paid PTO members for 2023.

So come on out for some delicious food and see how farming used to be! A Rain Date of Saturday, April 1 at 9 am has been set.

CHINCOTEAGUE JOB FAIR

at the Chincoteague Center

March 25 @ 10:00 AM-1:00 PM

There will be a Job Fair Saturday March 25 from 10:00 AM until 1:00 p.m. Local employers are searching for part time, full time career oriented and seasonal workers. Come prepared to meet your new employer. Interview space will be available on site.

MARCH 25 @ 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Cape Charles Main Street announced the second annual Northampton County Jobs Fair will take place on Saturday, March 25 th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., at the Northampton County YMCA at 22257 Parsons Circle in Cape Charles. Employers and business owners will be seeking full-time, part-time, seasonal and permanent employees. All job seekers are welcome to attend– from high school students to professionals.

At the inaugural event in 2022, there were 40 businesses present seeking employees and over 100 job seekers. After that initial success, it was decided to move the event to a larger space with plenty of parking which the YMCA offers. “We’re hoping to have 50 or so table holders looking for employees this year,” according to Patsy Harris, Vice President of the Cape Charles Main Street Board. Economic Vitality co-chairs Ken Butta and Jay Abella plan to publicize the event at high schools and Eastern Shore Community College as well as using resources at the Virginia Employment Commission to get the word out. To reserve a table, visit https://Northampton-county-jobs-fair.eventbrite.com.

Central Accomack Little League 10 Hartman Avenue, Onancock, VA 4 PM to 10 PM

The tickets are $60 and feature all you can eat plus music by the Deloreans and the Irie Tre Band. The event is at the Central Accomack Little League Park in Onancock. Tickets are $60 and will be available at the gate the day of the event. Come out for a night of fun, food and music and support the Central Accomack Little League.

March [email protected] 7 pm at Historic Cokesbury Church and Cultural Center

The Historic Cokesbury Church and Cultural Center presents recording artist Vernon Holloman performing on a variety of guitars with jazz infused instrumental and vocal stylings. This is a free concert and will begin at 7 p.m. Saturday. Donations are welcomed.

The Eastern Shore Anglers Club will be holding a Fresh Water Bass Tournament at Atlantic Dam on Wischarts Point Rd. Tournament time is from 1:00 till 5:00. Come early to register. Club membership sign – up ($10.00) is required. Go to esva.org for more information or call Ray at 757-709-0215 for more details.

