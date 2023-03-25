2023 Shorebots: Tyler Zodun, Abby Zodun, Thomas Lynch, Ashley Zodun, NaRiah Benoit, Samrit Kaur, Mariam Mehdi (not pictured), Hudson Taylor (not pictured), Garrett Fisher (not pictured), and Elsie Irminger (not pictured)

The ShoreBots Team 1908, Northampton High School Robotics Team, showed up at Portsmouth this past weekend. The team finished the qualification round ranked 7 and were chosen as the first pick of Alliance 3. They also won multiple final round matches and finished as the 3rd place winners. They were awarded the Creativity Award sponsored by Rockwell Automation.

The performance from the event this past weekend cemented a bid at the Chesapeake District Championship April 6-8, 2033 at George Mason University.

The team would like to extend a special thanks to their sponsors: NASA, NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility, Northampton County Public Schools, Rommel’s Ace Hardware Exmore, Northampton County Education Foundation, ShopBot Tools, Inc and Northampton County, VA. They would also like to thank their 2023 Mentors: Mike Zodun, Elvin Hess, Matt Goldstein, Tim Anderson, Damion Geist, Pat Coady, and Stephanie Zodun.