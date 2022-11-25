Logan Hickman Quinn Ames Colvin Wills Kolby Evans Ryan Lawson Rufus Abbott Brock Leland Luke Young Jacob Seltzer

The Virginia Independent School Football League (VISFL), had their end of year meeting to decide on All State Awards and nine Vikings were recognized with All-State honors.

Rufus Abbott (Junior) made First Team All State as a Wide Receiver. Abbott finished the season with 22 receptions for 451 total receiving yards and 4 touchdowns. He averaged 20.5 yards per reception.

Colvin Willis (Senior) made First Team All State as a Guard.

Ryan Lawson (Senior) made First Team All State as a Wide Receiver/ Cornerback. Offensively, Lawson caught 39 passes for 697 yards with 9 touchdown catches. He averaged 17.9 yards per catch. On defense, Lawson had 34 solo tackles with 29 assisted tackles.

Logan Hickman (Junior) made Second Team All State Quarterback. Hickman completed 111 of his 191 pass attempts for 1,583 yards, throwing 22 touchdowns and just 5 interceptions. The Viking’s backup quarterback boasted a 58.1% completion percentage. He also added 183 rushing yards on 44 attempts with 5 rushing touchdowns.

Kolby Evans (Senior) made Second Team All State as a Linebacker. Evans finished the season with 34 solo tackles and 43 assisted , including 3 tackles for a loss and one pass deflection.

Jacob Seltzer, Quinn Ames, Brock Leland and Luke Young all received Honorable Mention honors.

Seltzer, who stepped in as a freshman back up running back following an injury to the Vikings’ starting running back Will Petka, put up dominating numbers. He finished the season with 82 rushes for 538 yards and 6 touchdowns, four of which game on Homecoming. He also added 7 receptions for 103 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

Brock Leland finished his season with 13 solo tackles and 24 assisted. He also tallied 2 sacks and 4 interceptions.

Broadwater Academy is a member of the VISFL Division 2. This consists of Broadwater Academy, Brunswick Academy, Kenston Forest, Blessed Sacrament Huguenot, Southampton Academy, and Richmond Christian School.

.