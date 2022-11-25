By Linda Cicoira

A 45-year-old Cheriton man pleaded guilty Monday in Northampton Circuit Court to selling illegal drugs.

In a plea agreement, Jermaine DeMarcus Burton admitted to one count of distribution. In exchange for that plea, Commonwealth’s Attorney Beverly Leatherbury agreed not to prosecute two other drug-dealing offenses.

On Jan. 18, 2022, a controlled buy for $100 worth of heroin was initiated by the Eastern Shore Task Force. When the drug was analyzed, it was found to contain fentanyl and other unnamed substances and not heroin. It was a second or subsequent offense for Burton.

A long-form presentence report was ordered. Sentencing was set for March.