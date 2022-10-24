Pictured: Jacob Seltzer breaks a tackle during Saturday’s game against Richmond Christian. Megan Ames photo.

In a game heard live on 103.3 FM WESR, the Broadwater Academy Vikings were victorious on Saturday for their Homecoming, topping Richmond Christian 54-20.

Freshman Jacob Seltzer was named WESR’s player of the game. The freshman tallied four rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown.

WESR will broadcast tonight’s make up game between the Northampton Yellow Jackets and the Middlesex Chargers at 6 PM.