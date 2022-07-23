The Central Accomack Senior girls softball team defeated the Vine-Ingle Little League from Georgia by a score of 2-0. The Central Accomack girls didn’t wait long as they scored 2 runs on a Adrianna Holloway 2-run home run in the first inning and that’s all the run support pitcher Reghan Hintz needed. Reghan Hintz pitched a complete game shut out. Hintz struck out 10 batters, walked 0 and only gave up 4 hits total.

Central Accomack only collected 4 hits in the game. Holloway’s home run and Chloe Hall, Kylie Killmon-Ford, and Desiree LaCates-Brown each had a hit each in the game.

Central Accomack will be in action again tomorrow at 3:30pm as they take on the Florida team from Fort Myers. The Florida team is 2-0 in regionals as they have defeated South Carolina and West Virginia.

