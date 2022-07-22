- Large number of National Geographic magazines few cook books any reasonable offer Have a hundered of telephone insulators $100 also have some unique old bottles for for a $100 757-387-7506
- LF someone to fix a moped, 3 ton jack for sale $130, rubber pickup tool box $80 call 757-709-0923
- Need help masonry installing stone veneer…..will train willing worker. $17.00/hr. 609-658-3777
- Elderly Couple Needs A Car In Good Condition For Church and Doctor’s 757-331-2885
- LF Lexus and Toyota vehicles, LF Ford 5.0L V8 engine 757-678-2793
- WTB men’s 26″ 3 speed or single speed bicycle in excellent condition. Text or call 757-710-6779
- YMI junior jeans, WannaBettaButt, size 7, light wash, new, $ 20, women’s sleeveless top, brand Kasper, new, size small but fits like medium, blue, yellow and gray, $ 20. 757-787-7351
- 2 T.V.’s for sale not smart T.V.’s $40 ea. 757-709-9465
- Stihl weed eater $100, short bed bed liner for pick up 757-709-2879
- 2 dog kennels/crates 757-678-3840
- 2 acres land for sale, 2004 Ford Sport Trac for sale 757-387-2403
- Crossbow workout machine, fishing rids, scuba gear call for info 757-709-4981
- LF someone who buys scrap metal 757-787-7969
- 6 pc. bedroom set $250, computer desk $25, entertainment stand $25 757-710-5144
- 1987 Cutlass Supreme $4,500 obo 757-693-0878
- Round kitchen table w/chairs and stools and a rack $250 757-710-5297
- 50″ riding mower $800, John Deere riding mower $1,200, Honda VTX m/c $3,800 757-894-5713
- 7,000 BTU a/c $100, air compressor $100, garden tiller $125 757-678-6089
- 20,000 BTU a/c $300 757-854-8608
- Bar set w/stools, swivel chair, vanity w/mirror 757-894-2045
- LTB old ship models any condition any style 757-442-5459 aft. 4 pm
- 40 gal. water heater $100 757-710-4428
- 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well $200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802
