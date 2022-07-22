  1. Large number of National Geographic magazines few cook books any reasonable offer Have a hundered of telephone insulators $100 also have some unique old bottles for for a $100 757-387-7506
  2. LF someone to fix a moped, 3 ton jack for sale $130,  rubber pickup tool box $80  call 757-709-0923
  3. Need help masonry installing stone veneer…..will train willing worker. $17.00/hr. 609-658-3777
  4. Elderly Couple Needs A Car In Good Condition For Church and Doctor’s  757-331-2885
  5. LF Lexus and Toyota vehicles, LF Ford 5.0L V8 engine  757-678-2793
  6. WTB men’s 26″ 3 speed or single speed bicycle in excellent condition.  Text or call 757-710-6779
  7. YMI junior jeans, WannaBettaButt, size 7, light wash, new, $ 20, women’s sleeveless top, brand Kasper, new, size small but fits like medium, blue, yellow and gray, $ 20.  757-787-7351
  8. 2 T.V.’s for sale not smart T.V.’s $40 ea. 757-709-9465
  9. Stihl weed eater $100, short bed bed liner for pick up 757-709-2879
  10. 2 dog kennels/crates 757-678-3840
  11. 2 acres land for sale, 2004 Ford Sport Trac for sale 757-387-2403
  12. Crossbow workout machine, fishing rids, scuba gear call for info 757-709-4981
  13. LF someone who buys scrap metal 757-787-7969
  14. 6 pc. bedroom set $250, computer desk $25, entertainment stand $25 757-710-5144
  15. 1987 Cutlass Supreme $4,500 obo 757-693-0878
  16. Round kitchen table w/chairs and stools and a rack $250 757-710-5297
  17. 50″ riding mower $800, John Deere riding mower $1,200, Honda VTX m/c $3,800 757-894-5713
  18. 7,000 BTU a/c $100, air compressor $100, garden tiller $125 757-678-6089
  19. 20,000 BTU a/c $300 757-854-8608
  20. Bar set w/stools, swivel chair, vanity w/mirror  757-894-2045
  21. LTB old ship models any condition any style 757-442-5459 aft. 4 pm
  22. 40 gal. water heater $100 757-710-4428
  23. 2 guitars for sale, no cases: Washburn Lyon 6 string electric, plays well $200, Elezan “Les Paul” body 6 string, electric, plays well $200, buyer is responsible for removal of stickers, can provide pictures, Text only 757-999-7802