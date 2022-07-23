Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend include:

The 34th annual Blueberry Festival Saturday from 9:00 am until 4:30 pm at the Chincoteague Center on Chincoteague. It is the largest arts and crafts show on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Along with the arts and crafts there will be non stop live music, fresh blueberries, muffins, pancakes, homemade blueberry ice cream, the ultimate blueberry pie ad old fashioned blueberry short cake. There will be live music as well. This is the last day of the Blueberry festival. It is at the Chincoteague Center at 6155 Community Drive on Chincoteague.

There will be a book sale at the Cape Charles Library on Mason Ave. Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 4 P.M.

Speaking of Cape Charles, the weekly concert under the stars from 7 until 9 pm at Central Park. This is a free event. This week’s talent is Good Shot Judy. Everyone is welcome.

Up at Chincoteague, in addition to the Blueberry Festival, the Pony Penning South Herd Roundup will be held today. The event begins at 8 a.m. Saltwater Cowboys will ride to the southern end of Assateague Island and round up more than 30 ponies and herd them into the southern corral. The ponies will be at the southern corral through Tuesday for viewing and photos.

The Chincoteague Carnival will be open Saturday night from 7 until 11 p.m. featuring all of your favorite games, rides and activities. You can feast on food from hot dogs and pizza to clam and oyster fritters. Try your luck at Bingo. The carnival will reopen Monday night and run through Saturday July 30 ending with fireworks.

.