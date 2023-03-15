On March 3, 4 and 5 the AAU held their 2023 Indoor National Championships at the Virginia Beach Sports Center where more than 2500 contestants and 5000 spectators from all over the United States competed and visited. The Eastern Shore’s own Autumn Gregory with the Va Beach Flames proved she is going to be a name to remember.

Gregory was crowned this year’s AAU Indoor National girls/9U Champion, as she took first in the 200 meter, become a 2 time National Champion in the process

Autumn also won second in the 60 meter and 400 meter races with the 400 being one of her best races this year.

She is now an eight time All American and a two time National Champion.

Her team collectively received 37 medals and became All Americans.

Autumn is the daughter of Ricky and Wykia Gregory and brother of RJ Gregory. They would like everyone including her coaches for all of their support.