Boys Basketball

The Broadwater Vikings traveled to Atlantic Shores last night. The Vikings lost by a score of 76 to 60. Braden Justice scored 23 for the Vikings and Bradyn Washington added 16 in the losing effort. The Vikings fall to 17-6 on the season.

Girls Basketball

The Broadwater Lady Vikings also fell to Atlantic Shore last night. Suzanna Long was the lone Viking to score double digits with a 10 point game. The Lady Vikings fall to 9-7 on the season.

Both teams return to action tonight versus Gateway Christian at Broadwater for Senior night.

.