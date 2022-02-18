Despite Governor Youngkin’s signing of the bill eliminating mask mandates Wednesday, both school systems on the Eastern Shore are continuing to require children to mask up.

We asked both superintendents if they would continue to enforce the mandates.

Superintendent Eddie Lawrence said that it was a School Board matter and the Northampton School Board will next meet on February 22. A notice on the Northampton Schools website notifying the public that masks are required at Northampton County Schools has been removed.

We also reached out to Accomack Superintendent Chris Holland but have not received a reply. However, parents have confirmed that Accomack County is also still enforcing the mandates. The next scheduled Accomack County work session is March 1 which is the deadline for all school systems across the state to eliminate the mandate. It is not clear whether students who choose not to mask up will be suspended in Accomack County.

In Northampton, students who chose not to mask up were sent home but given the option to come back to school if they agreed to wear a mask.

