A Loudoun County judge has ruled that that Governor Glen Youngkin’s mask mandate executive orders are constitutional. The Loudoun County ruling late Wednesday by Circuit Court Judge James Fisher immediately halted the county’s public school system from enforcing its mask mandate. Earlier Wednesday, Loudoun County became the first to roll back restrictions, announcing masks would become optional in school beginning Feb. 22.

After the judge’s ruling, Loudoun County Public Schools said that, starting Thursday, students may continue to wear masks if they choose to, but masks will not be required.

“The decision of whether to wear a mask or not is deeply personal for many families; we ask that you respect the decision of others. No one should be made to feel uncomfortable about their choice,” Superintendent Scott Ziegler said in a letter to the school community.

Students who have faced disciplinary action with compliance with the mask mandate will have those consequences removed from their records, as well, LCPS said.

The constitutionality of the bill Youngkin signed Wednesday has been challenged in court.

“We’ll see you in court, Gov. Youngkin,” the ACLU of Virginia said in a tweet.

The pressures of the pandemic and masking in education have merged with politics nationwide.

Republicans are increasingly looking to education as a galvanizing issue that could help them sway voters, according to The Associated Press.

