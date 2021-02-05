The Broadwater Academy varsity boys basketball team improved to 11-0 Thursday night in a win at home against Portsmouth Christian, 65-50.Bradyn Washington led the Vikings with 22 points, 4 rebounds and 2 steals, followed by Clay Wardius with 17 points and 12 rebounds and Willie Holden had 11 points with an assist and 3 steals.

The girls fell on the road 43-23. Hannah Davis and Taylor Leland led the Vikings with four points each, followed by Suzanna Long, Haley Nalls and Leath Smith who all had 3 each.

The Vikings return to action tonight as they face Stonebridge. The girls will play at home and it will be Hannah Davis’ senior night. The boys will be on the road.

