The Eastern Shore reported 35 additional COVID-19 test positives in Friday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, with 25 in Accomack and 10 in Northampton. Accomack also reported one additional hospitalization. Local testing data was not available due to a glitch in the VDH website Friday morning.

As of Friday’s update, Accomack County has had 4,147 individuals receive the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 359 have been given both. In Northampton, 2,119 have been given dose one and 149 have been fully vaccinated.

Virginia reported 3,641 additional COVID-19 test positives with 1,428 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations fell by 74 to 2,117 statewide.

Virginia reported 61 additional COVID-19 deaths with 21 additional probable deaths.

The Virginia Department of Health processed 54,599 tests for a test positive rate of 6.66%.

