The Broadwater Vikings’ baseball team lost on the road to the Atlantic Shores Christian School by a score of 21 to 2.

Clay Wardius took the loss for the Vikings on the mound. He pitched 3 and 1/3 innings giving up 8 runs on 5 hits while walking 6 and striking out 4.

Offensively the Vikings were led by Brant Bloxom and Aidan Brown with 2 hits each. Bloxom went 2-3 with one RBI and Aidan Brown went 2-3 with 2 runs scored. Cole Celli also had one hit in 3 at bats with an RBI.

The Vikings will be back into action on Monday at Isle of Wight Academy starting at 4:30.

