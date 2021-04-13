Onancock, VA – The American Red Cross (ARC) plans a blood drive for April 21 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital from 11am – 3pm in the hospital’s conference room.

Donors of all blood types are welcome, as are Power Red donors.

ARC now screens donations from self-identified African American blood donors for Hemoglobin S, a key indicator of sickle cell trait. This screening, which may provide blood donors with valuable health insights, is free of charge to blood donors for a limited time. The screening does not diagnose sickle cell disease.

Blood donation requirements include a minimum weight of 110 pounds and minimum age of 17. A 16-year old may donate blood with written parental consent. There is no upper age limit for donating blood.

People who use insulin, daily aspirin, antidepressants, and medicine for hormone replacement, blood pressure, thyroid, and cholesterol CAN give blood.

Donors are required to wear a mask and observe social distancing. If a donation station is not available when the donor arrives, they will be asked to wait in their car for the next available station.

Appointments are required. Make an appointment at www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code SMHosp.

