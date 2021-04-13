The Broadwater Lady Vikings picked up their first win on the road defeating the Atlantic Shores Seahawks Monday evening 8 to 4.

The Lady Vikings got on the board in the top of the first scoring one run, but Atlantic Shores came back with 3 runs in the bottom of the first. The Lady Vikings responded back with 2 runs in the top of the third, fourth, and fifth innings to put the score to 7 to 3. Atlantic Shores scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 7 to 4 in the Vikings favor. The Lady Vikings scored one more run in the top of the seventh inning to make the final score 8 to 4.

Ramsey Revel got the win for the Lady Vikings, coming in relief in the bottom of the 1st inning for Hannah Davis. Davis went only 1/3 of an inning giving up 3 runs on 1 hit and walking 3. Revel pitched 6 and 2/3 of an inning giving up 1 run on 6 hits while walking none and striking out 9.

Offensively the Lady Vikings were led by Ramsey Revel, who went 2-2 with a triple with one RBI. Molly Brown went 2-3 with 2 RBIs. Contributing also on the offensive side were Suzanna Long, Spohia Galvavan and Harlin Johnson with 1 hit each.

.