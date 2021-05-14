Pictured: Armonte Dickerson hit a homerun in the first inning for the Firebirds.

The Arcadia Firebirds baseball team defeated the Northampton Yellow Jackets by a score of 20-9 Thursday evening. The Firebirds fell behind early in the game, down 8-2 after the second inning. But they crawled back, scoring 2 in the 3rd inning, 7 in the 4th inning, 4 in the 5th inning, and 5 in the 5th inning in the win.

The Firebirds had 15 hits in the game and was led by Tyler Padgett with 4 hits and 5 RBIs in the game. Bradley Hall had 3 hits, Armonte Dickerson had 2 hits including a home run with 4 RBIs and Landon Fuller with 2 hits and 4 RBIs. Also with hits were Nathan Barnes, Brooks Mariner, Terrance Reid, and M Wharton.

Carson Lucy took the win on the mound for the Firebirds as he came in relief for starter Landon Fuller. Lucy pitched 4 innings giving up 1 run on 3 hits and striking out 7 while walking 2 batters. Fuller pitched 2 innings giving up 8 runs on 7 hits while walking 3 and striking out 3 batters.

The Northampton Yellow Jackets were led by Colin Hopper and Alexander Courtney with 3 hits apiece. Tanner Feltes and Ryan Bonniwell had 2 hits each. Liam Flynn and Dustin Splawn had 1 hit each.

Tanner Feltes started on the mound for the Yellow Jackets. He pitched 3 and 1/3 innings giving up 7 runs on 4 hits and walking 5 batters while striking out 3 batters. Aron Price took the loss in relief while pitching 2 innings while giving up 9 runs on 9 hits while walking 4 batters and striking out 2 batters.

The Firebirds move to 2-2 on the season and the Yellow Jackets fall to 0-5 on the season.

.