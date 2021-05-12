NASA Wallops has again postponed the launch of the Black Brant sounding rocket until Friday. NASA tweeted at 6:32 p.m. Wednesday that the launch was called off in order to give technicians the opportunity to examine the rocket after it had contact with a launcher support during preparation for the launch. The next launch opportunity is 8:02 p.m. Friday, May 14.
