By Jonathan Taylor

While the funding of ACPS may be less than other counties in the state, the school board must make decisions that benefit and assist the students in developing them into good citizens. High school memories are items that all students can reflect on as they get older in life. For a team that has done so well throughout the season, why is it so difficult for the school to install a new scoreboard so that the softball team can host a regional game at home? This is the advantage that the softball team has worked so hard to achieve.

Parents have funded the new scoreboard and are willing to pick up the new scoreboard from Richmond. What is stopping the school board from approving the maintenance team or any team (volunteers) to install the new scoreboard in time for playoffs?

The intention behind this message is to provide a voice to the local community; it’s difficult to provide a voice to the school board when they only hold once a month, monthly meetings to discuss community items. It is our duty to voice the community’s opinion and the difficulties we must go through at times to accomplish what should be deemed small tasks within our public school systems. Our children go through public school once in their life. Why can’t we make their experience as amazing as possible?