1.33 inch walk behind Troybilt self propelled mower, electric start, includes reverse, $650. Set of Callaway Golf Clubs – Driver, irons 2-PW, stiff shaft, fiberglass, $200. Danforth boat anchor, will hold a 16-18 foot boat, 75 feet of line, $20. 757-894-8118

2. 43 inch flatscreen Smart TV, $130. 757-709-1139

3. LF junk appliances or scrap metal, will come pick up for free. Basketball goal, $25. 757-678-2566

4. Brand new Kenmore electric range, black in color, $450. Acre of land on Turkey Run Road in Mappsville, $28,000. Lumber, smooth on both sides, no knots, special ordered for trim work. 757-710-5238

5. LF used car trailer, dual axel, cheap as possible, 18-21 foot long, can need work. Selling a 2000 Chevy 2500 pickup, 2wd, v8, runs great, tagged in Delaware, new parts, single cab, $2,800 OBO. 302-519-1311

6. 275 gallon oil tank and rack, $75 for tank, rack is $200, $250 for both. 757-710-5324

7. Male Nigerian dwarf wether is registered and up to date on shots and wormer 3yrs old and has blue eyes and friendly needs to go to another home with goats NOT FREE. 1-757-710-3192

8. Looking for a nice pistol or shotgun also looking for a nice lower mileage car or pickup also looking for older hand carved decoys. 1-757-387-7506

9. LF 2 bedroom trailer or house between Pocomoke and Delmar, Md., no later than July. 410-422-8973

10. White gas range, made by GE, in good shape, $100. Gas propane hot water heater, made by Bradford White, in good shape, 30 gallon, 41k BTU/hour, $100. 894-3535

11. LF someone to grin tree stumps at a reasonable price. 757-377-3689

12. Commercial awning at 25A market Street Onancock. 24 feet wide by 3.5 ft tall, sturdy, green canvas over aluminum frame, $1,500 if you remove, $2,000 if company removes. 410-603-0531

13. Husqvarna riding lawn mower, 46 inch cut, excellent condition, $250. 757-693-1417

14. LF patio chairs you don’t want. 757-678-3230

15. DVDs. Boat Anchors. Ham radio books. 757-414-0429

16. Multi family yard sale at 15729 Cashville Road Saturday, May 6th, 9 AM until. 2 garages full of furniture, crafting items, kitchen ware, glassware and much more. Proceeds will go to Sheila Crocket who is dealing with end stage kidney failure and needs a wheelchair ramp.

17. Paddle boat, with rotors, perfect condition, $200 OBO. Pitbull lab mix dog to be rehomed, pitch black with white chest. 757-710-5507