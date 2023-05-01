Volunteer first responders do more than put out fires and help people who’ve been in accidents. They respond to any kind of emergency and serve as a resource for the community around them. County funding covers some of the expenses of volunteer fire departments, but not all of them, so the fire companies hold fundraisers. Up and down the Eastern Shore, our volunteer fire departments organize fundraisers to help defray costs and keep their stations running. Supporting your local fire department is an excellent way to support your community.

This week, Kelley visited with Jody and Kasey Bagwell as Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company is kicking off their fundraising season by hosting up-and-coming country music sensation Jay Allen, a contestant from season 22 of The Voice, as he performs at the firehouse Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m.

General admission tickets and VIP tickets are available through the Bloxom Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page, through the fire company’s website at www.bvfc6.com or call/text 757-710-0408.