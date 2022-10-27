PUBLIC NOTICE

The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s

Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, VA,

Invites Public Comments on the

Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis for

Operable Unit 7, Formerly Used Defense Site

Project 15

Construction Debris Landfill

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration

(NASA) Wallops Flight Facility has worked in

coordination with the United States Environmental

Protection Agency and Virginia Department of

Environmental Quality on selecting the preferred

removal alternative to mitigate human health and

ecological risks in soil at the Construction Debris

Landfill (CDL). The alternatives considered in the

Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis (EE/CA)

were:

Alternative 1 – No Action.

Alternative 2 – Excavation and Offsite Disposal.

Alternative 3 – Standard Landfill Cap with

Consolidation of Sediments Below

the Cap, Land-Use Controls, and

Long-Term Monitoring

The EE/CA identifies Alternative 2 – Excavation and

Offsite Disposal, as the preferred alternative for

landfill waste and soils at the CDL.

The documents for the CDL can be viewed online or

in local libraries:

https://code200-external.gsfc.nasa.gov/250-

WFF/operable-unit-07.

Eastern Shore Public

Library

23610 Front St

Accomack, VA 23301

(757) 787-3400

Island Library

4077 Main St

Chincoteague, VA

23336

(757) 336-3460

Provide written comments on the EE/CA from

October 28, 2022, through November 27, 2022.

Send all written comments on or before (post-

marked by) November 27, 2022, to the following

address:

Mr. David Liu

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

Wallops Flight Facility

Code 250.W

Wallops Island, VA 23337

david.liu-1@nasa.gov

(757) 824-2141