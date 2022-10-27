PUBLIC NOTICE
The NASA Goddard Space Flight Center’s
Wallops Flight Facility, Wallops Island, VA,
Invites Public Comments on the
Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis for
Operable Unit 7, Formerly Used Defense Site
Project 15
Construction Debris Landfill
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration
(NASA) Wallops Flight Facility has worked in
coordination with the United States Environmental
Protection Agency and Virginia Department of
Environmental Quality on selecting the preferred
removal alternative to mitigate human health and
ecological risks in soil at the Construction Debris
Landfill (CDL). The alternatives considered in the
Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis (EE/CA)
were:
Alternative 1 – No Action.
Alternative 2 – Excavation and Offsite Disposal.
Alternative 3 – Standard Landfill Cap with
Consolidation of Sediments Below
the Cap, Land-Use Controls, and
Long-Term Monitoring
The EE/CA identifies Alternative 2 – Excavation and
Offsite Disposal, as the preferred alternative for
landfill waste and soils at the CDL.
The documents for the CDL can be viewed online or
in local libraries:
https://code200-external.gsfc.nasa.gov/250-
WFF/operable-unit-07.
Eastern Shore Public
Library
23610 Front St
Accomack, VA 23301
(757) 787-3400
Island Library
4077 Main St
Chincoteague, VA
23336
(757) 336-3460
Provide written comments on the EE/CA from
October 28, 2022, through November 27, 2022.
Send all written comments on or before (post-
marked by) November 27, 2022, to the following
address:
Mr. David Liu
NASA Goddard Space Flight Center
Wallops Flight Facility
Code 250.W
Wallops Island, VA 23337
david.liu-1@nasa.gov
(757) 824-2141