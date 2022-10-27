Following its open week, Virginia Tech football will head south to play at No. 24 NC State tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Both Tech and State have not been explosive in the run game, with each team ranking in the bottom five of the Power Five in chunk plays on the ground. Playing off of that, the Hokies’ defense has held their opponents to under 110 rushing yards in four of their six games and the Pack will be without their star quarterback Devin Leary, the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year, who suffered a season-ending injury earlier in October. He missed the Pack’s last game, a 24-9 setback at then-No. 18 Syracuse in which those nine points scored were a season low, and in that matchup, State leaned on the run and rushed 38 times. As the Pack try to find their rhythm without Leary under center (Jack Chambers started in his place and went 18-for-30, 160 passing yards) and the Hokies seek to build off of their fourth-quarter drives versus Miami (Fla.), whoever can run it well will have an upper hand tonight.

Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00 PM on 103.3 FM WESR.

.