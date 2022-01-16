RICHMOND— Governor Glenn Youngkin signed nine Executive Orders and two Executive Directives at the Virginia State Capitol Saturday acting on several of his Day One promises to Virginians. The actions include an executive order ending the use of inherently divisive concepts – including Critical Race Theory – in public education, an executive order affirming the rights of parents to make decisions on masks in schools, and an executive order terminating the Virginia Parole Board and requesting the Attorney General begin a full investigation of the Board’s actions.

“It’s Day One, and we are going to work just like we promised,” said Governor Youngkin. “The important steps we are taking today begins the work of restoring excellence in education, making our communities safer, opening Virginia for business and reinvigorating job growth, and making government work for the people, and not the other way around. My Day One Game Plan also includes 59 pieces of legislation and a package of more than a dozen budget amendments I am working on with General Assembly leaders, including our efforts to double the standard deduction, eliminate the grocery tax, and end the tax on the first $40,000 in veteran retirement pay. It’s a new day in Virginia, but the work is only beginning.”

Executive Orders:

Executive Order Number One delivers on his Day One promise to restore excellence in education by ending the use of divisive concepts, including Critical Race Theory, in public education.

Executive Order Number Two delivers on his Day One promise to empower Virginia parents in their children’s education and upbringing by allowing parents to make decisions on whether their child wears a mask in school.

Executive Order Number Three delivers on his Day One promise to restore integrity and confidence in the Parole Board of the Commonwealth of Virginia.

Executive Order Number Four delivers on his Day One promise to investigate wrongdoing in Loudoun County.

Executive Order Number Five delivers on his Day One promise to make government work for Virginians by creating the Commonwealth Chief Transformation Officer.

Executive Order Number Six delivers on his Day One promise to declare Virginia open for business.

Executive Order Number Seven delivers on his Day One promise to combat and prevent human trafficking and provide support to survivors.

Executive Order Number Eight delivers on his Day One promise to establish a commission to combat antisemitism.

