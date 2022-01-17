While the Shore was spared the snow and ice from a winter storm that passed through Sunday night, we experienced heavy winds and rain which got underway at around 6: 30 pm and lasted for approximately four hours. Wind gusts up to 48 mph were reported out on the bay with gusts up to 42 reported on land. During that time there were numerous power outages with limbs and wires blocking some roads. At approximately 8:30 p.m. there was a report of a tree down on a house in lower Northampton County. No injuries were reported. There were several fire units dispatched to clear trees and branches blocking local roads.

At 10:37 p.m. there were 813 power outages reported up and down the Eastern Shore. There were 649 outages reported at 11 p.m. in the Melfa, Keller and Wachapreague areas.

The heavy weather moved north at approximately 11:00 p.m.