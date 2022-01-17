The following parental notification email was sent to Northampton parents Sunday night:

“Northampton County Schools will continue its mask mandate pending further action by the School Board.

“Governor Youngkin signed an executive order Saturday allowing parents to opt out of mask mandates if they wish to do so. There is no word so far as to whether the Northampton County School Board will call a special meeting to discuss the executive order. The School Board has a previously scheduled budget meeting on Wednesday, January 19 from 3 until 7 pm.

“It is also not clear at this time what options the State has to enforce the Governor’s executive order. We will have more news as it becomes available.”

